Police: Woman dead after being shot at Corpus Christi convenience store

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman is dead after a shooting at a convenience store early Wednesday morning, Corpus Christi police said.

The shooting happened at the Exxon Convenience Store on Staples St. Near S. Padre Island Dr. Officers received a call for a "man down" just after 2 a.m.

When officers arrived at the store, they found a woman who had been shot.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Details are limited at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, call CCPD investigators at 886-2600.

