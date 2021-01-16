One person dead, another person transported to the hospital after fatal crash near Refugio Friday night

According to DPS a man was transported by Halo Flight to Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi with severe injuries.

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — The Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle fatality crash that happened on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 10:34 p.m., on US 77, sixteen miles north of Refugio.

According to DPS a driver and passenger of a 2007 Ford F-150 were traveling south on US 77.

The driver of a 2011 Ford F-150 was traveling south on US 77 and attempted to pass the 2007 F-150, taking action to avoid hitting a wild animal in the roadway. DPS says this caused the driver to make an unsafe lane change, striking the 2007 F-150.

The 2007 F-150 veered off the roadway and overturned, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

53-year-old Diana Carrazel Gonzalez, resident of Pharr, TX was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The male passenger of 2007 F-150 was transported by Halo Flight to Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi with severe injuries. Driver of the 2011 F-150 was not injured.

