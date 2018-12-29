Corpus Christi (KIII News) — On Saturday, around 5:40 a.m. CCPD officers were called out to 400 block of Homecrest in reference to a shooting.

Police say when they arrived on scene they discovered a 21-year-old female with shot wounds to her upper torso.

The woman was transported to the hospital, and officers say she lated died from her injuries.

Police investigating on the scene were able to trace the suspect to 7200 block of Sebastian Court where they called SWAT and HNT.

The suspect is a 32-year-old female and police were able to put her in custody.

CCPD says a disturbance escalated that resulted in a shooting.

