Woman found dead in Alice home after her 10-year-old daughter alerts authorities

Jim Wells County deputies arrested a person they suspect killed 44-year-old Rebecca Letson during a traffic stop.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Deputies were called to a home early Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1554, west of Alice, in regards to a fatal shooting.

Rebecca Letson was found dead in her home by deputies after her 10-year-old daughter called to report the shooting.

Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno told 3NEWS that his office believes the shooting suspect left the home. The suspect was arrested after deputies saw the person driving recklessly. They eventually pulled the person over and charged them with a DWI.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers were also called to help with the investigation.

They believe the shooter acted alone and a motive is currently unknown. Police expect to have a warrant for the person's arrest by the end of the Thursday.