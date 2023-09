Police have not released information about how the woman died.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department Robbery/Homicide detectives are investigating a woman's death that was called in early Friday morning on Corpus Christi's West Side.

Police said they arrived in the 300 block of Hiawatha after 2 a.m. and found the woman inside a home.

They have not said how she was killed or released any other details.