Corpus Christi police have a 53-year-old man behind bars Thursday night in connection with the city's latest homicide.

The victim, a 48-year-old Veronica Smithwick Clark was found wrapped in a blanket outside Shores Apartment Complex in the 7300 block of McArdle.

As family and friends remember Clark neighbors explain what happened to her was a domestic violence situation.

"Kinda eery to come home to thinking about someone dying in the middle of the night and you're just right around the corner from them," Janine Trinidad said. "I wish someone would have heard it or reported it or even found them sooner than it happened.

No one heard the incident until someone was dead.

"I didn't know that was going to happen, it was out of nowhere," Carlos Cuevas said.

"We're right here by a college campus, right here by the bay, I thought most of what happened in other parts of town," Montu Sosa said.

"You don't know about a whole lot of crime over here on this side town over here," John Moody said.

According to investigators, the incident did happen at Shores Shores, and they believe 53-year-old John Smith is linked to the murder.

"I know they were questioning everyone this morning and a lot of people didn't hear anything didn't know what was going on," Moody said.

While police aren't 3News what they think started it, a neighbor said knows domestic violence.

"We got a letter saying it could happen anywhere that it was domestic violence, that he was in custody," Moody said.

3News still have not gotten answers on whether Clark or Smith lived at the complex.

"I don't remember seeing that gentleman," Moody said.

No matter the details Moody has advice for everyone.

Be aware of your surroundings. If you're in a relationship or anything is happening like that to report it, or get out," Moody said.

