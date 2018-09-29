Corpus Christi (KIII News) — On Saturday, around 12 p.m. at the 3800 block of Alameda, police said a female driver possibly had a medical condition that caused her to lose control of her vehicle.

The car then struck a woman at the bus stop and left her pinned underneath the car.

Both women were transported to the hospital.

CCPD said the driver is stable and the victim that was hit is in critical condition.

It is still under investigation and police say if the crash was caused by a medical condition it is possible no charges will be filed.

RTA was notified about the damage to the bus stop and will fix the structure.

