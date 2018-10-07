Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A woman in her 20's who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning while crossing SPID on foot near Rodd Field Road has died from her injuries.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating the accident but said the driver may not be at fault.

Police said it was around 5 a.m. Tuesday when they received a phone call from a driver saying they had possibly hit a woman who was crossing the highway. Witnesses at the scene told police the woman was jumping the jersey barrier from the westbound to the eastbound lanes of the SPID.

"It's not a well-lit highway at this point, but you should never be crossing the roadway," CCPD Lt. Maria Huerta-Garcia said. "Especially barefoot."

Police said at this point the woman who was hit is to blame for the crash, so the driver has not been cited. The female victim has not yet been identified.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII