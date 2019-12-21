CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jessica Armadillo never imagined that she would be in dire need of a kidney but, she is. Armadillo was diagnosed with Nephrotic Syndrome, something that's usually detected early on in childhood. Jessica wasn't diagnosed until her late 30's.

"Slowly but surely my kidneys started going down, my kidney function started going down," Armadillo said.

Armadillo went into Renal Failure and has been put on the kidney transplant list.

Before a trip to North Carolina to watch a Panther's game, Jessica's husband suggested they make a sign.

"My husband said I'm gonna make a sign all the way from Texas, I said well I should make a sign that says I need a kidney," she said.

Jessica, half-joking, forgot about the conversation, but her husband did not.

"I looked at it I kinda started crying I was like I, I didn't expect it," Jessica said after her husband revealed the sign that their daughter made.

The Armadillos went to the game and Jessica brought her sign. She held it high enough for the crowds and cameras to see.

"Glad I did it because I mean, look at the outcome, look at all the shares that we're getting on Facebook and I hope that by Christmas you know, we have someone to donate for her," Jasmine Armadillo said.

The sign also turned into quite the conversation starter. Jessica said one woman was brought to tears.

"Why did I need a kidney? How many kids I had? How old I was, and you know what was going on at the end of the conversation she left crying because she felt really, really - it hit her hard," Jessica said.

If anything, the sign was a reminder that Jessica is just one of thousands of people who are on the transplant list. If you would like to be tested to become a living donor, contact Jessica at (361) 331-3202.