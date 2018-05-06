A woman was killed Tuesday morning in Orange Grove after she was run over by her own vehicle while having car problems on the side of County Road 360 off FM 1540.

According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, the woman had pulled over because she was having car problems. Authorities said she left her car in gear and it ran her over. An ambulance rushed her to the hospital but Department of Public Safety dispatch confirmed to 3News that the woman died.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII