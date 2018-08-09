Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department have shut down parts of Holly Road and the Crosstown Expressway as they investigate a shooting.

Police were called to the scene just after 8:00 Friday night.

According to witnesses a family driving a white truck was stopped at the light near a Circle K on Holly when a black car drove up and opened fire.

22-year old, Nadia Ramos inside the truck was hit in that shooting, she was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline where she later passed away.

Witnesses at the scene say the woman's 7-year old son was in the back of the truck when the car opened fire.

That car fled the scene, witnesses describe the suspect in the black car to be a young Hispanic man.

Police are still working to determine what caused the black car to open fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the latest.

