Officers say the woman in her 40s was stabbed multiple times.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman is dead after a stabbing overnight, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of Port and Bluntzer, near the Rose Hill Cemetery, at around 2:30 this morning and found a woman who had been stabbed several times.

She was rushed to an area hospital, but died on the way, officials said.

The woman was in her 40s. No other details have been released at this time.