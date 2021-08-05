Woman from Robstown killed in two vehicle crash

The crash happened on Wednesday around 5:49 p.m. at the intersection of FM 24 and County Road 44.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A crash just six miles from Robstown took the life of 42-year-old Maria Socorro Lopez from Robstown, Texas Department of Public Safety officials announced.

DPS officials said a Chevy Malibu with three people in it was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection but failed to yield the right of way to a Ford F-150 which was carrying three people as well.

The truck stuck the Chevy's driver's side door, injuring Lopez. Officials said she was transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline Hospital where she later died.

The other passengers suffered minor injuries, according to DPS.

The front right seat male passenger was transported to Northwest Hospital in Calallen where he was treated and released.

The back left female passenger was transported to Spohn Shoreline Hospital with injuries.

The driver and two passengers from the F-150 were treated and released at the crash scene.