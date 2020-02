CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 24-year-old woman who was struck and killed Saturday on I-37.

Investigators said Anna Quiroz got out of her car while stopped in the hurricane lane on I-37 when she was struck by a passing vehicle. She died at the scene.

The other driver involved was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay. Police said charges are pending.

