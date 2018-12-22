Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — A portion of I-37 Southbound had to be shut down for almost 3 hours Saturday morning as Corpus Christi Police investigated a fatal pedestrian accident. Lt. Timothy Frazier with CCPD told 3 News, a 40 year old woman was struck while trying to retrieve an item that had blown onto the highway by the wind. She was then hit by the vehicle, police identified as a Chevy Malibu.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. Police say the woman lived in a transient camp under the overpass and that her boyfriend witnessed the accident.

The driver of the vehicle stayed and the scene and will not face any citations or charges. Traffic was diverted as police investigated the accident.

