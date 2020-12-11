TAMU sexual assault investigation: Victim lucky to be alive

Court documents released Thursday revealed new details in what led up to the capture of the suspect.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — New details have been released in the suspected sexual assault investigation that started early Wednesday morning, according to new court documents released Thursday.

Timothy Randal, 29, of Houston, has been named as the suspect in the case. He was arrested after nearly seven hours on the run from authorities. He has since been arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault, attempted sexual assault, kidnapping and three counts of evading arrest.

Court documents stated police responded to the Collaborative Learning Center on the 1400 block of Hensel Street shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said they heard a woman screaming and there was possibly a fight.

When an officer got to the scene, they said they saw a man, whom they later identified as Randal, holding a woman by the arm outside of a red car. The officer said they watched as Randal said something to the woman, then pushed her inside the car. Randal allegedly told the officer the woman was his girlfriend and they were having a fight. The officer reported they wanted to talk to Randal, but he got into his car and drove away.

Somehow, the woman was able to get away from Randal near the Fairfield Inn and call for help. When police got to where the victim was, they said they saw she had suffered multiple injuries to her face. Authorities also said she suffered injuries to her neck and had possibly been choked.

After nearly seven hours on the run, and numerous sightings of the vehicle by police, they arrested Randal near a wooded area of the Rangeland Science Center, according to court documents.

When investigators talked to the victim, she allegedly told them she had been at a bar in the Northgate District and was looking for her truck outside when she allegedly met Randal. She told police he offered her a ride and she got into his car, according to court documents. She said soon after leaving the parking lot, Randal began attacking her and hitting her in the face.

She said Randal then dragged her out of the car into a wooded area and tried to assault her and she continued to fight back by kicking, scratching and screaming. She allegedly told investigators that's when the first officer showed up to the scene and Randal grabbed her arm and allegedly pushed her into his car before telling the officer the two knew each other intimately.

This is not the first incident of alleged sexual assault on TAMU's campus this year. One case was reported on September 2, but no arrest has yet been made and TAMU's Title IX office sent an email to students a few weeks later, asking students to be careful as sexual assaults were being reported off campus.