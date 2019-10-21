CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman has pleaded guilty in the murder of another woman at a fast food restaurant in Corpus Christi last year.

34-year-old Crystal Mata pleaded guilty to murder and assault with a deadly weapon for the death of 41-year-old Greta Moya.

Both Mata and 42-year-old Noe Rinche are accused of playing a part in Moya's murder.

Investigators said it was back in April of 2018 when Moya was shot in the stomach near the Wendy's on Ayers and Horne. When police arrived at the scene of the shooting, she was found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

About eight hours later, police reported they had arrested Mata in connection with the homicide. Then, five hours after that, police reported they had arrested Rinche as well.

Rinche is said to be the ex-boyfriend of Moya and had been following her the night of April 11. He bonded out of jail and when missing before he was found by U.S. Marshals on Oct. 4.

Jury selection for Mata's trial began Monday. She faces 15 to 99 years or life in prison.

