Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A second woman was convicted of voter fraud in Nueces County Tuesday.

Cynthia Gonzalez was charged with three election code violations. Investigators said those include marking a ballot and then sending it in for another voter.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty in San Patricio County court Tuesday.

Nueces County Elections Clerk Kara Sands said the charges send a clear message -- they will not tolerate voter fraud.

"We take voter fraud very seriously. We are going to do everything that we can to protect your vote, and to protect the integrity of our elections," Sands said.

Back in March, Rosita Flores and Robert Gonzalez were arrested totaling nine open cases of voter fraud dating back two years.

Though the charges come from Nueces County, Cynthia Gonzalez was indicted in San Patricio County and will be doing five consecutive days of jail time at the San Patricio County Jail.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII