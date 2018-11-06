A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was found shot at a south side Corpus Christi apartment complex Sunday night.

According to CCPD, police received a call just before 8 p.m. about a shooting near the intersection of West Point Road and Valdez Drive.

When officers arrived they did not find anyone. A short time later they received a call about a shooting victim at the Candlewood Apartment Complex on the 2000 block of Airline Road.

There, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the hand. She was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and police said the victim wasn't cooperating with police.

The shooting is under investigation.

