Woman still recovering from the aftermath of COVID-19 seven months later

The coronavirus put Veronica Garcia in a coma for about five weeks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chances are we know someone who had COVID-19.

In several cases, people bounce back from it. In other cases, not so much. Like for Veronica Garcia, who's been trying to recover for over seven months.

"Family and friends know that she was like the life of the party," said Daniel Garcia, Veronica's husband.

The life of the party, and full of adventure.

"We used to go on a lot of camping trips and stuff," said Garcia. "And I mean she remembers and she's like 'hey, it's fourth of July, we're not gonna go camping?' and like no."

Before she had COVID-19, Veronica's husband said nothing could stop her from doing what she does best: being a mom.

"Fully functional. She was able to drive, she was able to take my son to school, go to his football games. I mean everything. She did everything for him and for me," he added.

In December of last year, Veronica tested positive for COVID-19. A month later, she was admitted to the hospital. Soon after that, she was taken to the ICU and then put on a ventilator and was in a coma for about five weeks.

Eventually, she was able to breathe on her own. But, since waking up, it's been nothing but an uphill battle.

"It doesn't involve one organ," said Dr. Salim Surani, a Pulmonologist, and former doctor of Veronica. "It involved multiple organs. The recovery can take not only weeks, it can take months and sometimes it can take a year."

While Veronica no longer has the virus, she still hasn't been able to go home because of the mental, emotional, and physical toll that the virus took on her.

"Really intense physical therapy, and she also does occupational therapy and speech therapy and that's every day for seven days a week".

Insurance covered most of the costs, but recently stopped helping and since then, the bill has been running up.

"I'm looking anywhere from 90 to 100 thousand dollars probably right now," Garcia added.

But no matter what the cost, Veronica will continue getting the help she needs to get better. But, for her she said she's missing life before the pandemic.

"'Our routine,'" said Veronica.

The journey hasn't been easy, but they're looking forward to finally being home.

Garcia said the doctors haven't put a timeline on when Veronica can go home since there's still a long road ahead. So, the Garcia family set up this GoFundMe page in hopes of continuing as much therapy as Veronica needs.

