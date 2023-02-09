10-year-old calls authorities after mother is shot to death in Alice

Jim Wells County deputies arrested Paul Anthony Vasquez, the man suspected of killing 44-year-old Rebecca Letson, during a traffic stop.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Deputies were called to a home early Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1554, west of Alice, in regards to a fatal shooting.

Rebecca Letson was found dead in her home by deputies after her 10-year-old daughter called to report the shooting.

"At approximately 1:43 this morning, the Jim Wells County Communications Center received a call from a child reporting that her mother had been shot," Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno said.

Bueno told 3NEWS that his office believes the suspect, Paul Anthony Vasquez, left the scene and was arrested shortly after deputies saw him driving recklessly. They eventually pulled him over, charging him with DWI.

"I just want to make sure that our citizens know that there's no one out there endangering other lives or other persons in the area," Bueno said.

The 42-year-old currently in custody at the Jim Wells County Jail.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers were also called to help with the investigation.

"The investigators have done an excellent job as well as other cases that they've solved last year and the years before," Bueno said.

Bueno said his office believes Vasquez acted alone. His motive is currently unknown.

If residents have any information regarding the case, they are encouraged to call the Jim Wells Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at (361) 668-0341.

