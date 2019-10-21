CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was rescued Monday thanks to the Corpus Christi Fire Department and the help of a Good Samaritan after she fell from the jetties near the U.S.S. Lexington on North Beach.

The woman, who was visiting from Arizona with her husband and daughter, was walking along the jetties shortly before 3 p.m. Monday when she slipped on some algae and fell into the bay waters. They tried to pull her back up, but the rocks were too slippery.

A Good Samaritan from Houston jumped into the water to try and help, breaking three toes in the process, but was unable to get her out of the water. Thankfully, the CCFD showed up with a ladder and were able to help the woman climb out of the water.

The woman was treated at the scene for some scrapes and bruises, but is expected to be okay.

