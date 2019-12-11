CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was rushed to the hospital Monday night with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting herself in the parking lot of an H-E-B.

According to police, they were called to the scene by a security guard who heard the gunshot and checked on the woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The condition for the woman is currently unknown.

