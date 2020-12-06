CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is said to be gravely injured as the result of a shooting at the Woodlawn Apartments on Up River Road near Leopard Street.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Police say after a disturbance between two neighbors, a 45-year-old woman, who has yet to be identified, suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The shooter was said to be a resident of the same apartment complex.

Police say no one is outstanding and they do have someone detained along with witnesses.

The woman was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline. Police say she is currently in surgery.

