Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for a man accused of shooting a woman late Tuesday afternoon in the 4600 block of Ramona Drive.

Police said shots were fired at around 4 p.m. at the residence, which is near Greenwood and West Point Road. The suspect and victim knew each other, according to police.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect is still at large.

Police said they have a name for the suspect but they are not releasing it at this time. Once he is located, they will investigate to determine what charges to file against him.

