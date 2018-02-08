CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A 29-year-old woman was stabbed during an altercation at around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Morgan Avenue.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, an officer on patrol in the area was flagged down by the victim, who had a blood stain on her shirt and appeared to be in pain.

The victim told the officer that she was at a convenience store in the 2100 block of Morgan Avenue when another woman wearing a pink tank top and shorts began arguing with her and pushed her. The two then got in a fight, during which the victim said she felt a sharp pain in her torso.

At that point the woman in the pink tank top left the area with four unknown males and the victim walked to a store across the street. It was then that she noticed she had been stabbed.

Police waited with the victim for medics to arrive. She was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital for treatment.

If you have any information about this crime, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

