Woman stabbed in head with scissors during fight with man, police say

It happened at an apartment complex near downtown early Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A fight turned violent early Friday morning after a woman was stabbed in the head with a pair of scissors.

It happened at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of North Frio Street near the downtown area around 2:19 a.m.

Police say the victim was arguing with another person when she was injured. Investigators say the two were fighting inside an apartment unit when things got physical. That’s when the man allegedly stabbed the woman in the head with scissors.

At some point, the man was also injured in the fight and was found unconscious.

Police tell us a third person, who attempted to stop the violent brawl wasn’t hurt.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the fight.

This is an ongoing investigation

