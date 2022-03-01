Woman walks from Wisconsin to Port Aransas

Mary Hesch walked more than 1,400 miles to help raise money to cure pulmonary fibrosis.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — It was a successful completion of the journey of a lifetime. As Mary Hesch completed a 1,450 mile walk from Wisconsin. The walk ended in Port Aransas.

She did it all in honor of her mother, who lost her battle with a Chronic Lung Disease. Mary chose Port Aransas as the end-point in her journey, simply because this area was one of her mother's favorite places.

Hesch is also raising money for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

She says she is proud to honor her mother and hopeful for the future of others with this disease.