Woman who died in Bishop house fire last week has been identified

BISHOP, Texas — A woman died, and her husband was badly injured in an early morning fire in Bishop on Feb. 9.

According to the Nueces County Medical Examiners Office, the woman was identified as 57-year-old Rosalva Rodriguez.

When flames broke out, fire fighters said the husband was able to get out of the house. When firefighters arrived and told them his wife was trapped inside the house was fully engulfed and the roof had collapsed.

Unfortunately the flames made further rescue efforts impossible.

First responders were unable to rescue the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The man suffered burns and smoke inhalation and is was transported to a burn unit in San Antonio for his injuries.

