Woman's body found on highway median near Aransas Pass, DPS officials ask for help solving case

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A woman is dead after possibly being hit by a car near Aransas Pass over the weekend.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety said the woman's body was found in the center median of SH 35 Bypass, about 3 miles south of Aransas Pass, around 10 p.m. on Nov. 28.

No vehicles were found at the scene, officials said, and no identification was found on the woman's body, which was taken to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

DPS officials ask that if anyone knows anything about the crash or the identification of the woman found to please contact the Texas Highway Patrol at 361-698-5600.

