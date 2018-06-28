Corpus Christi Police discovered a woman's body late Wednesday night at apartment on the city's south side.

Just after 11:30 p.m. officers arrived on the scene at The Shores Apartment Complex on Mcardle and Ennis Joslin. The name of that woman has not been released. Police say so far they have collected one vehicle as evidence in the case.

Details are limited. This is a developing story, stay with 3 News for the latest.

