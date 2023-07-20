Women challenge Texas abortion restrictions, seeking medical exemption for risky pregnancies

State law makes it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion unless the life of the pregnant patient is at risk.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Testimonies continue in Austin involving more than a dozen women and two doctors who are challenging the states abortion restrictions.

What makes this cause unusual, however, is that none of the women actually wanted to have abortions and were, instead, hoping for healthy pregnancies.

State law makes it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion unless the life of the pregnant patient is at risk. What that means, however, is a bit murky, and the women in the lawsuit are looking for clarity.

One of the women behind the lawsuit spoke of having her water break just 18 weeks into her pregnancy. Her doctor told her that her baby would die, but because the fetus still had a heartbeat, an abortion could not be performed. She said she had to wait until a sepsis infection set in and she went into toxic shock, a life threatening condition, before an abortion could be performed.

Other women shared similar stories and they are hoping that a Travis County judge will provide a medical emergency exception to state law, exempting women with risky pregnancies from the abortion ban.

"These women do not want the law overturned. All they want is for a judge to say when it is medically necessary for women to get an abortion here in Texas, and the ruling – whenever it comes down from Austin – is sure to be something that people across the country will be watching," said Inside Texas Politics Host Jason Whitely.

The state is arguing that the law is already clear enough when it comes to defining a medical exemption and wants the case dismissed entirely. Meanwhile, doctors are left with decisions to make when it comes to what is best for their patients. Making the wrong decision comes with a fine of up to $100,000 and life in prison.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!