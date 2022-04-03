Women help to pave the way for others looking to make their jump into law enforcement

Lisa Baylor is a forensic investigator with San Patricio County. She hopes that young girls look to her an example of what you can do when you don’t set limits.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Sgt. Rose Ramos is an investigator with the San Patricio County Sheriff’s department who juggles being a full time mother and devoted worker.

The single mother of four knows how tough it is to balance the job of being a mom and a woman working in a field of predominantly men.

"We do feel like we have to measure up," Ramos said. "You’re not strong enough, you’re not big enough, but over the years it has gotten better for women.”

Sgt. Emma Burleson Is a 12 year veteran of the sheriff’s department. She started out as a deputy driving the inmate transport van. Now she’s an investigator and has been happy with her career choice.

"We started off it was a little harder in the beginning as I grew into it," Burleson said. "It became a little easier and I’ve never had a problem here. We’ve all been treated the same equally here, so I never really had an issue here, so I’m very happy.”

Lisa Baylor is a forensic investigator with San Patricio County. Her job of processing crime scenes has had her collecting evidence in everything from serial killer investigations to sexual assault cases. She hopes that young girls look to her as an example of what you can do when you don’t set limits.

"I just remember as a young child my mother telling me when I said I want to be a stewardess and she said why be a stewardess when you can fly the plane?" Baylor said. "It’s great to be a stewardess and set your goals where you want them and don’t limit yourself.”

Baylor pointed out that whether she worked at the state or here at the sheriff’s department everyone has been very welcoming. They’ve helped her become a highly respected member of their law enforcement team and showed that she can do anything a man can do.

