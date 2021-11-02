Women in Policing seminar happening tomorrow for the Corpus Christi Police Department

The CCPD is ahead of the national average when it comes to women employment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are female and looking for a career, consider joining the Corpus Christi Police Department. That’s the message CCPD will be highlighting Thursday night at its “Women in Policing” seminar.

Officer Imelda Rjasko, who has been with the Corpus Christi Police Department for more than 10 years, says this gathering is a great opportunity for women to get a better sense of where they might fit in the department.

“I want women to know that today, women play a major role and are a respected part of the police force," Rjasko said. "Our compassion, our creativity and our strong communication skills make us ideal for the job.”

As it has been for her, Rjasko wants to show other women that when it comes to a career with CCPD, the path less traveled may be the one best taken.

“Currently,” she says, “we have 415 officers in our department and 73 of us are female officers.”

That puts CCPD ahead of the game in employing women -- 17-percent as compared to the national average of 12-percent. While it is a point of pride, it is also a number they hope to grow.

Rjasko sees the possibilities for women as being endless and hopes others will see that as well.

“I think what surprises me the most is the number of women that have always wanted a career in policing and didn't do it because of their stature, or because of the thought, ‘I'm a female, I can't do this,’” Rjasko said.

In addition to covering the application process, salary and benefits, those who attend will also hear what the journey has been like for women who are currently in the police department.

From the Dive Team to Patrol Officers to Supervisors, these women continue to serve our city in significant ways.

The seminar will take place Feb. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the CCPD Main Station (321 John Sartain).

To sign-up, email CCPDRecruiter@cctexas.com or call (361) 826-2978.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.