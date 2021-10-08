Two women get escorted out of City Council meeting after outburst about budget meetings being held virtual

Two women began shouting at council members and eventually had to be escorted out. The two were upset about the decision to hold city budget meetings virtually instead of allowing people to show up in-person.

"The budget meetings for the public were canceled, but yet we have about 100 people who showed up, like you had noticed, without masks," protester Sylvia Campos said. "That's another issue but for the city to cancel the budget meetings to the public is a double standard. Either you cancel them all or you open them all one or the other."