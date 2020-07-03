CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, when police say 26-year-old Brandon Portillo struck two marked units on SPID as they were making a traffic stop.

The crash resulted in the death of Officer Alan McCollum and severely injured Officer Michael Love.

According to the TABC, who launched an investigation soon after the incident, they have focused their investigation on Wonders Bar & Grill off Alamada Street to see if Portillo was over-served.

They are interviewing witnesses and employees as well as looking at surveillance video from the night of the crash.

If the bar is found to have acted in error, they could face fines or even lose their liquor license. Individual employees could also face charges.

