CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Note: The video that accompanies this story aired Feb. 3 on 3News at 5 p.m.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has revealed which bar they are investigating in connection with the crash that killed a Corpus Christi police officer.

It was just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, when police say 26-year-old Brandon Portillo struck two marked units on SPID as they were making a traffic stop. The crash resulted in the death of Officer Alan McCollum and severely injured Officer Michael Love.

According to the TABC, who launched an investigation soon after the incident, they have focused their investigation on Wonders Bar & Grill off Alameda Street to see if Portillo was over served. They are interviewing witnesses and employees as well as looking at surveillance video from the night of the crash.

If the bar is found to have acted in error, they could face fines or even lose their liquor license. Individual employees could also face charges.

