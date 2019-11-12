CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some elementary students in the Coastal Bend were rewarded Wednesday for the hard work they have done this semester.

Students from Woodlawn Elementary School were taken to Peter Piper Pizza for food and games. It was all to reward them for making good grades and being heavily involved in their extra-curricular activities.

"They work hard at school, and they're involved in the community," teacher Nicole Gross said. "They do an outstanding job at showing up at practice or any event for their club, so getting to award them just shows how much we appreciate all of the hard work that they're doing."

Even the Grinch made an appearance!

