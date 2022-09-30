Woodlawn gets an 'A' from TEA for outstanding test scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Woodlawn Elementary is celebrating a different kind of “A.”
The CCISD campus was rated 'A' by the TEA for outstanding test scores.
The rating is a big deal for the school, which will be closing down at the end of the year to consolidate with Meadowbrook and Montclair at a brand-new school next year.
“The kids worked really hard last year, and their hard work paid off,” said Woodlawn Principal Christa Rasche. “We are very proud of our Jaguars. We want them to know how proud we are, and we can’t wait to celebrate with them.”
The three schools’ new location will be on the former Cullen Middle School site off Greely Drive.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- From Texas, with love: Here's how you can help those affected by Hurricane Ian
- Are CC business' COVID relief grants legitimate? Better Business Bureau weighs in
- Her girlfriend was killed and she was left for dead in a brutal attack at a Texas park. A new documentary outlines the story of her recovery.
- Happy 170th Birthday, Corpus Christi!
- Airport now going after Orlando and Las Vegas
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.