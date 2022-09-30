Woodlawn gets an 'A' from TEA for outstanding test scores

The school will close at the end of this schoolyear and merge with Montclair and Meadowbrook to form a new campus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Woodlawn Elementary is celebrating a different kind of “A.”



The CCISD campus was rated 'A' by the TEA for outstanding test scores.



The rating is a big deal for the school, which will be closing down at the end of the year to consolidate with Meadowbrook and Montclair at a brand-new school next year.

“The kids worked really hard last year, and their hard work paid off,” said Woodlawn Principal Christa Rasche. “We are very proud of our Jaguars. We want them to know how proud we are, and we can’t wait to celebrate with them.”

The three schools’ new location will be on the former Cullen Middle School site off Greely Drive.

