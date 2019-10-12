San Patricio County commissioners have approved the installation of needed safety signs in front of one elementary school in Taft, Texas.

The signs warn drivers to slow down for children. The signs will be installed outside the Woodroe Petty campus, which is just outside Taft city limits.

According to longtime residents, they haven't had any safety signs in the area for at least 50 years.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: