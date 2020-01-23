TAFT, Texas — After going five decades without safety signs, one Coastal Bend school district will finally get much-needed additions.

The safety signs will go up over the weekend for Monday morning school traffic outside of Woodroe Petty Elementary School.

According to Taft Independent School District police, the school has never had any signs telling drivers to slow down.

Until Thursday, there was no way for law enforcement to issue tickets to drivers who drive over the speed limit or use their phones behind the wheel during school hours.

San Patricio County Commissioners approved the signs back in December.

