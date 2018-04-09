Woodsboro (KIII News) — The town of Woodsboro in Refugio County hosted a public hearing Tuesday to discuss a new zoning plan.

As traffic passes by the South Texas community, so too does the future, according to Mayor Kay Roach. It's a future the mayor wants to prepare for.

"The rezoning is designed to help the town grow," Roach said.

The proposal was first drafted in 2014 and would rezone the entire community.

"It's designed if the town does grow and prosper, to keep businesses out of the residential areas and then keep the localized to the main street, especially around the square, which is our town core, which is what we want to build first," Roach said.

As with many rezoning issues, there is always misinformation that lead to misunderstandings.

What the proposal calls for is designating the center of the community and its main thorough fair as a business district.

One resident said that's all great but they are still in recovery mode.

"Since Hurricane Harvey everything is, you know, like me, I'm still down on a house," Reynaldo Garza said.

"It's not designed to you know, affect anybody that was damaged by the hurricane, and it won't. You know people can progress and do exactly what they want to do for their rebuild, but it is designed to help bring businesses in so we can take the burden off of the taxpayers and bring in tourists and visitors," Roach said. "Get that tax base going."

