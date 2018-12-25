WOODSBORO, Texas (Kiii News) — One family in Woodsboro, Texas, is very happy to be back under their own roof for the holidays.

The Vegas have been busy settling in their brand new place -- a gift they received over the weekend from the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group. The family of five lost their home after Hurricane Harvey devastated the area over one year ago.

The Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group stepped in to help give the family a brand new start.

Jeffrey Vega said despite losing everything, he and his family remain humbled and thankful for their new beginning.

"If you don't have faith you don't have anything, and that's what they hung on to and that was their saving grace, to get through the trials and tribulations that they encountered," Vega said.

The new home was also filled with food thanks to the Coastal Bend Food Bank. The family said they are thankful to be home just in time for Christmas.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII