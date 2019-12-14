CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What do you do when a fire engulfs your home, destroying everything in its wake? If you're a part of the Ortiz family, you pray, remember the good times and move forward.

"We're just thankful to God that no one got hurt," Lena Ortiz said.

A decades old home, nestled in the heart of Woodsboro off of Guadalupe Drive, was once owned by Santos and Pilo Ortiz. Their daughter, Lena, said at one time, it was a church. Eventually it served as their family's sanctuary.

"My parent's pride and joy," she said.

Lena said her parents kept the house in tip-top shape. Every year, Mr. Ortiz would decorate the home for Christmas, and used nearly 11,000 lights. His goal, was to win the town's decoration competition. He passed away 12 years ago.

"It always looked the best it was always cleaned anything that was broke they fixed," Lena said.

Still, Mrs. Ortiz carried on and even powered through damage from Hurricane Harvey. She died a year and a half ago. Since then, other family members like her granddaughter Misty Lopez, have lived in the home.

"I just didn't like comprehend it at the time and then by the time we got here that's whenever it just- like my heart sank," Lopez recalled her phone going off at 3:30 AM.

The night before the fire, Misty and her family decided to stay in Refugio and no one was home at the time of the fire.

"Her and my grandfather were both watching over us that night because it could've been a lot worse," she said.

After word of the fire spread on social media, the community stepped in. The family has received several physical and monetary donations to help them recover.

"I hope they know that like we really appreciate it having to start all over after Harvey and now after this, so it's really helped, everybody's helped," Misty said.

The family gave a special thanks to the Woodsboro, Refugio and Bayside Fire Departments. Lena thanked her work, Bechtel, for giving her time off to help her family.

"We're gonna make it, we're gonna make it through this again," she said.

If you would like to the the Ortiz and Lopez families during their time of need, a Go Fund Me link has been set up here.