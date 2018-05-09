Woodsboro (KIII News) — The town of Woodsboro in Refugio County hosted a public hearing Tuesday to discuss a new zoning plan.

At Tuesday's public hearing members of the Woodsboro City Council were surprised at the pushback from residents when it comes to helping the city grow.

The plan was initially drafted in 2014 and calls for the center of town to be designated as a business district.

According to Mayor Kay Roach, the change is designed to attract more businesses and visitors to the city can take the burden off the taxpayers and get a tax base going.

Some residents at the meeting said they aren't so sure about the change.

"I think their concern is probably being more taxes that there already is existing and afraid that they are gonna get so high," resident Johnny Soto said.

Other residents said quite a bit of the building in downtown Woodsboro are old businesses that aren't interested in planting roots there.

However, according to Roach, the county is working with a company to recruit companies to the area.

Most of the residents outside the meeting said they are interested in helping the city grow, but they have a lot more questions and want more details about the plan.

It may be years before the rezoning plan is put into place.

According to Roach, the re-zoning may not affect people now, but it's essential to improve the city for future generations to come.

The city will hold another public hearing about the re-zoning plan next Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

