Woodsboro (KIII News) — For almost one year Debbie Montalvo was unable to live comfortably in her Woodsboro home since it suffered damage from Hurricane Harvey, but on Wednesday she was finally able to call it home.

Now, she hopes to do what she can to give back.

Montalvo was left with no water, electricity or air conditioning after the hurricane. In February she applied to get help from Samaritans Purse International Relief, a Christian organization out of North Carolina; and for the five and a half month process of rebuilding, she had no where else to stay but her car.

"It feels really good, but I also have that survivors guilt where yeah, I'm happy but at the same time I'm sad because there's still a lot of families that, they don't have their homes yet," Montalvo said.

Montalvo said she plans on giving back by holding a Bible study every week at her home.

The Christian organization has been there since December and plan on being in the area for the next couple of years.

