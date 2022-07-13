Work crews continue construction on Cole Park skating area

The City is looking at spending some $70,000 to repair bad spots in the concrete and replace rusted metal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials had promised that the skate park at Cole Park would be open in June, but that still hasn't happened.

Work crews are continuing to make repairs at the park.

The City is looking at spending some $70,000 to repair bad spots in the concrete and replace rusted metal.

The work needed is due to the wear and tear from being used over the years. City Councilman Ben Molina said he would like to see an actual expansion of the skate park.

"Personally I would like to see some additions here. I think that there is certainly, we have the space for it, and there's more and more people in the community that have reached out with those types of requests," Molina said.

He added that the project will finally be finished by the end of the month. There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony during the first week of August.

Molina said the delays are due to supply chain issues and other construction problems they ran into.

