Work on $55M justice center in San Patricio Co. slated to start in summer

Construction for the 91,000 square-foot facility will begin sometime in the summer, and will take two years to complete.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that work for a $55 million justice center in San Patricio County is in progress, some are wondering if a new sheriff's office is not to far behind?

On the corner of old Hwy 181 and East Sinton Street is where a large crowd gathered to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the justice center.

Construction for the 91,000 square-foot facility will begin sometime in the summer, and will take two years to complete.

The district and county attorneys will move into the facility, but the sheriff's office and jail remains over on North Rachal Avenue.

3NEWS asked San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera if it made sense to move his operations over to the justice center complex.

"We are hoping some day that we can build right across the street at the old health department. That building is getting very, very old and I hope to build a three-story structure there, and stay where we are and move the jail across the street," he said.

Rivera said that he doesn't want to build a new jail at the justice center because it sits across the street from the high school.

The proposed move is still in the discussion stage and nothing has been ironed out or decided on.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!