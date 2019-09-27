PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A 57-year-old worker died Thursday afternoon after falling off the roof of the Casa Condominiums in Port Aransas, Texas.

According to the Port Aransas Police Department, it was just after 4 p.m. Thursday when a call came in saying that a man had fallen from the roof of the five-story condominiums. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, the worker was pronounced dead.

The worker was identified as 57-year-old Bryan Bull.

Police said after interviewing witnesses and examining the body, it is apparent that it was an accidental fall. Police said it appeared Bull had stepped on the edge of the roof, which was unstable, and caused him to fall to the ground.

Bull was working for a roofing company hired to do repairs on the condominiums. Authorities said OSHA officials have been contacted.

An autopsy is being performed on the body.

