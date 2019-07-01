Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of the man who drowned after some scaffolding collapsed near Upriver Road and McBride Lane.

61-year-old Raul Godoy from McAllen, Texas, was with two other Port of Corpus Christi workers on some scaffolding Saturday when it collapsed, causing him and the workers to fall.

Godoy's safety line was attached to part of the scaffolding that was broken and he was dragged underwater. Crews quickly began searching for Godoy. His body was found nearly two hours later.

The two workers who were with Godoy at the time of the accident are expected to be okay. The accident is still under investigation.